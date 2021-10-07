Join In On Texas Fine Wine’s ‘Talk & Taste’ Event Celebrating 4 Local Wineries

Calling all wine enthusiasts: check out a free education session from Texas Fine Wine on Thursday, October 7th via Zoom!

The idea is to get people together…while still being safe. Texas Fine Wine hosts these events on the second Thursday of every month from 6-7 p.m., and you’re welcome to hop on their posted link. Texas Fine Wine is a group of 4 local wineries. October’s theme honors Texas Wine Month.

Here’s what each winery is tasting:

Bending Branch Winery 2018 Tempranillo, Newsom Vineyards – notes of cranberry, mushroom and cinnamon

– notes of cranberry, mushroom and cinnamon Duchman Family Winery 2016 Aglianico Oswald Vineyard – notes of black cherry, plum, cedar and baking spice

– notes of black cherry, plum, cedar and baking spice P edernales Cellars 2016 Family Reserve – notes of dried strawberries, cherries, raspberries, black pepper and cocoa

– notes of dried strawberries, cherries, raspberries, black pepper and cocoa Spicewood Vineyards 2017 Good Guy – blend of Tempranillo, Graciano, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, with notes of bing cherries, ripe strawberries, sandalwood and leather

Big news here: for their holiday wine tasting on November 11th, they’re offering a “Texas Fine Wine bundle” that includes a wine from each winery. More details to come!



Get the Zoom link for the “talk and taste” — and more information about upcoming in-person events — at TexasFineWine.com.

Learn more about the wineries involved below:

Bending Branch Winery, Comfort

Bending Branch Winery, which embraces sustainable growing and winemaking practices, is known for its intense wines – from the high acidity in Picpoul Blanc to the bold tannins in Tannat. The winery also uses innovative winemaking processes such as Cryo-Maceration and Flash Détente to improve the color, structure and flavor of its red wines.

Duchman Family Winery, Driftwood

Working with the top growers in the state, Duchman Family Winery makes 100% Texas wines from carefully selected varieties suited for Texas, including many Italian grapes. Focusing on pure expression of fruit and Texas terroir, Duchman wines show precision, character and balance.

Pedernales Cellars, Stonewall

Pedernales Cellars is a boutique winery specializing in Spanish and Rhone-style wines. Its owners are sixth-generation Texans dedicated to handcrafted fine wines and sustainable practices. The estate vineyard, Kuhlken Vineyards, was planted in Texas’ oldest AVA, Bell Mountain, which is within the Texas Hill Country AVA.

Spicewood Vineyards, Spicewood

Spicewood Vineyards is one of the first Texas Hill Country wineries, established in 1992 and purchased by Ron Yates in 2007. It produces estate wines from 32 acres and a nearby 10-acre vineyard in Round Mountain. With a passion for Spanish varieties including Tempranillo, Graciano and Carignan, Spicewood Vineyards is also recognized for its estate Sauvignon Blanc.