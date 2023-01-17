Snow Day is back!

The Science Mill, an interactive STEM museum in Johnson City, rolls out the white carpet on Saturday, January 21st, welcoming guests of all ages to enjoy 35 tons of real snow! Bring mittens and gloves to try the coolest hands-on science, including a snowball slingshot, ice chimes and mini sled races.

There will also be snow sculptures, snow castles, and a “snow-to” booth for a unique family photo op.

Food trucks will be on site for hungry explorers – including Kona Ice, Hot Dog King, Myra’s Taco Shack, Grate Flow of Foods and Johnson City Coffee Co. This year, the museum’s regular exhibits and gift shop will be open all day.

Snow Day activities run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with access to the big snow pit, the Inside Exhibit Spaces and the Science & Art Park extended until 4 p.m. Easy-access parking options available west of the Science Mill just off U.S. 290—keep an eye out for signs. Two entry points (front of the museum and at the Science & Art Park parking lot) available for a speedy check-in, with expedited entry for Members and pre-paid ticket holders.

Online ticket sales now available, and walk-ins are welcome! More information, details, and descriptions of activities can be found online at ScienceMill.org.