The Austin Chronicle’s 32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank returns to The Far Out Lounge and Stage on Sunday, September 11th, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Celebrating all things hot and spicy, this year’s Hot Sauce Festival features hot sauce samples from commercial bottlers, specialty sauces and peppers, cookbooks, and other foodie fares. The Hot Sauce Festival, presented by Capital Metro, serves as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank and has raised over 1.25 million meals in its 31-year history.

Live music is always one of the highlights of the Hot Sauce Festival, and this year’s fest will feature performances by Luna Luna, TC Superstar, Mama Duke, and KindKeith, with DJ McPullish spinning records all afternoon. (Mama Duke was recently featured on the cover of the Chronicle, read the story here.)

Ready for a hot sauce tasting challenge? Festival foodies can try samples from commercial bottlers, including Teardrop Pepper Company, Yellowbird Foods, Aunt ‘May’s, Salsa Maya, and many more. Attendees will also get the chance to vote for their favorite hot sauces and winners will be announced on stage at the festival.

Returning to the Far Out Lounge and Stage means attendees can expect a full bar (including ice-cold margaritas!) and drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and Wild Gins Company, plus delicious food trucks Press Kitchen and Los Danzantes on-site.

Hot Sauce Festival tickets are ON SALE NOW and will sell out quickly! Tickets are $10 each, with half of each ticket benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. Don’t wait! Tickets increase to $15 at the door.

Not attending but still want to help end hunger in Central Texas? Please consider making a direct donation to The Central Texas Food Bank.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK

The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and nutrition programs, serving nearly 60,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

ABOUT THE AUSTIN CHRONICLE

Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, covering music, film, arts, food, and politics in the greater Austin metropolitan area. The Chronicle is the eloquent and incisive voice of the city, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. From festival coverage to breaking news, The Austin Chronicle has you covered. The Chronicle is available at over 1,500 locations every Thursday. For more information and coverage, visit austinchronicle.com.