The Red Cross is participating in Amplify Austin, a 24-hour day of giving on March 1-2. All funds raised will provide crucial services for Central Texans in the wake of a disaster.

Join Red Cross March 1-2 for the biggest giving event in Central Texas, Amplify Austin Day. When you give to the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas during Amplify Austin Day, you pre-invest in disaster response work and provide essential support to the Central Texas community that has been affected by local disasters. To make a gift, visit https://www.amplifyatx.org/organizations/american-red-cross-of-central-texas.

Red Cross Month is an annual tradition during the month of March to recognize the people who make their mission possible to deliver support when help can’t wait during emergencies. Every eight minutes, Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster in the U.S. Their support is critical — as climate disasters grow in frequency and intensity, and home fires continue to upend lives each day. Their mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes. During the annual Red Cross Month celebration in March, they honor their commitment to supporting individuals and families in need.