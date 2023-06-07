On June 10th, Melinda Reese and Davis Turner are celebrating their business’ three year anniversary with an “Aloha Summer” party! Their food truck Huckleberry serves up Gulf Coast inspired comfort foods highlighting ingredients that are sustainably-sourced from our local farms, ranches, and coastal waters. Chef Davis and co-owner Melinda Reese were raised in Corpus Christi and Florida, respectively, and the menu is representative of their Southern coastal upbringings.

In celebration of the “Aloha Summer” theme, Chef Davis Turner will be serving up a Gulf Coast tuna poke bowl and ceviche specials, in addition to offering the full menu. Friends of Huckleberry, Austin Oyster Co. and Texas Sushiko will also be on-site offering signature menu items. The food truck is located at Still Austin Whiskey Co., and their team will be shaking up tiki cocktails, plus live music from local band “3 Balls of Fire” will be playing their best surf rock hits. Tiki attire encouraged.

When: Saturday, June 10th from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Stop by Huckleberry from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their three year anniversary! Link to RSVP