Calling all food (and wine) lovers: Big Reds & Bubbles is back!

Organizers say, “For 19 years, Big Reds & Bubbles from the Wine & Food Foundation has been one of the most anticipated annual wine and food events in Austin! This sip-and-stroll style party will include some of the best sparkling and red wines from around the world, alongside bites from some of the best restaurants right here in Austin!”

The event is happening at Fair Market (1110 E. 5th Street) on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

There’s a members-only VIP pre-event tasting, hosted by Mark Rashap and Jessica Dupuy of Another Bottle Down podcast. From the podcast page: “Another Bottle Down explores the when, what, why, and how of the wine and spirits world. Join us as we share the ins and outs, the stories, and our honest insights one bottle at at time.” This VIP event is only open to WFF members, and space is limited. Tickets include admission to the main event.

A portion of the proceeds from this event go to the event beneficiary, Urban Roots. Urban Roots is the only farm-based youth leadership organization in Austin, and they have been using food and farming to transform the lives of young people and inspire, engage, and nourish the community for more than a decade.

The VIP event is sold out, but tickets are still available to Big Reds & Bubbles. The event is rain or shine, and the event runs 7:00-9:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and there are ticket discounts for WFF members. Register for the event online here.