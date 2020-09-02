Join Health & Nutrition Coach Kristina Viniar For Free Virtual Events In September With Hearth & Soul

Kristina Viniar of Get It ATX showed us some ways to get your work out in at home without gym equipment.

In addition, Kristina is the September Fitness Partner for Hearth & Soul. Starting Wednesday, September 9 you can join in virtually and free of charge. See below for the schedule of events in September.


Join in virtually for these events featuring Kristina
Healthy Aging – 9/9
Shopping for Wellness- 9/16
Tension release- 9/23
Healthy Cocktails- 9/30

Kristina Viniar offers personalized wellness coaching for women. For more information go to KristinaViniar.com, follow her on social media, or give her a call at (512) 609-0031.

