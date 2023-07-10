Geraldine’s, the signature restaurant, bar, and live music venue inside Austin’s famed Hotel Van Zandt is excited to showcase recently appointed Executive Chef Sergio Ledesma’s new dinner menu. The menu is a true collaboration of culture and heritage between Chef Ledesma and Chef de Cuisine Garrett Werley. The two chefs harmoniously merge Latin and Asian influences with Southern twists to create the new and exciting menu. Additionally, Chef Ledesma and Hotel Van Zandt have recently launched a Summer Chef Series, in which internationally acclaimed chefs have been invited to Geraldine’s for one-night-only menu take-overs. The series launched in June with Chef Atzin Santos, and will be followed by Chef Rafael Covarrubias on July 19, Chef Sammy DeMarco on August 16, and Austin’s own Chef Vaidas Imsha from Uchi on September 20. Food lovers will not want to miss these incredible dinner experiences! More information and reservations can be made on the hotel website.