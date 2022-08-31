Michelle Washington, a TV style expert and host of Welcome To Style, joined Meredith Aguilar of RSM Central South Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma Intimates, to talk about all of the exciting fashion happening at the Arboretum on September 8 during the Fashion’s Night Out event.

Aguilar described the Chico’s customer, what keeps them coming back, recommended items for transitioning our wardrobes to Fall, and the top five must-have items. She also talked about undergarments, being fashionable underneath our outfits as well as on the outside, five items every Soma customer must have, and their most popular colors.

You can find these great brands and so much more at The Arboretum during Fashion’s Night Out happening on Sept. 8. Shopping starts at 6 p.m. with a fashion show at 7 p.m. emceed by Michelle Washington. Guests can enjoy the rest of the night out at 8 p.m.

Learn more at TheArboretum.com or follow them on social media: IG @ArboretumTX or FB Facebook.com/ArboretumAustin. You can also follow Michelle Washington on Instagram @StylistMichelleW.

This segment is paid for by The Arboretum and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.