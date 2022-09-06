Michelle Washington, a TV style expert and host of Welcome To Style, joined Jean Gilbert, the store manager at Soft Surroundings, to talk about all of the exciting fashion happening at the Arboretum on September 8 during the Fashion’s Night Out event.

Gilbert described the Soft Surroundings customer, discussed Fall recommendations, items that customers are falling in love with, new trends, and more.

Learn more about the store at SoftSurroundings.com or follow them on social media: @Soft_Surroundings.

You can find these great brands and so much more at The Arboretum during Fashion’s Night Out happening on Sept. 8. Shopping starts at 6 p.m. with a fashion show at 7 p.m. emceed by Michelle Washington. Guests can enjoy the rest of the night out at 8 p.m.

Learn more at TheArboretum.com or follow them on social media: IG @ArboretumTX or FB Facebook.com/ArboretumAustin. You can also follow Michelle Washington on Instagram @StylistMichelleW.

This segment is paid for by The Arboretum and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.