Join Family Eldercare Fans 4 Paws Saturday

The Summer Fan Drive is a community initiative that provides heat relief to all low-income Central Texans who do not have or cannot afford a fan or air-conditioning during the hottest months of the year May 1st-August 31st.

Join Family Eldercare Saturday 17th at Easy Tiger at The Linc for the 2nd Annual Fans 4 Paws Event.

The first 75 people to donate a fan or $20 dollars receives a swag bag compliments of our community partners. If you can’t attend- tell your fans to drop a fan or funds and get entered to win a raffle package of your choice.

Some of the raffle items include:

A Tour For 6 of KXAN Studios

‘Date Package’ that includes an overnight stay at the Hilton Austin & Dinner for two at Zax’s Restaurant & Brewery

Tito’s Homemade Vodka gift basket

Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive meets a critical basic need and every dollar given is invested in programs to support seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caretakers. Beyond saving lives, fans open doors to additional resources such as utility assistance, food and other supports that help clients living in poverty.

Help 12,000 Central Texans (and their pets) survive the summer heat! Join us in the Beer Garden for brunch and activities to benefit Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive for seniors and families who don’t have or can’t afford AC. Bring a fan or monetary donation to help us keep seniors and their pets safe from the heat!

Free activities include live music by Central Texas Bluegrass Association, a pet dress-up photo booth by Annie Ray Photography and a special appearance from KXAN News & CityDog Austin. Come out for plenty of exciting raffle prizes, drink specials and more!

Where

Easy Tiger at the Linc

Saturday, August 17th from 11 am-2:00 pm.

Drop off a fan or funds and be entered to win a raffle gift of your choice!

Donate fans or funds at www.summerfandrive.org.