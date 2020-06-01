Join CycleNation To Help Beat Stroke & Heart Disease

Robert John, Division Vice President of Heart Failure at Abbott and CycleNation Austin Co-Chair, took some time to talk to Rosie about the upcoming CycleNation event.

With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart and Stroke Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Austin CycleNation event online!

The Austin CycleNation is in its 2nd year, and this signature event is specifically focused on stroke research and prevention. CycleNation Austin is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise the lifesaving funds that support stroke research and encourage physical activity. The virtual event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m., and local KXAN meteorologists Kristen Currie and David Yeomans will be the co-hosts!

CycleNation empowers people across the country to use road and stationary bikes to get brain and heart healthy, all while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease. Everyone can participate from the comfort and safety of home. To donate, join a team or create your own visit cyclenation.org/austin.

