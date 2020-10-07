Join Current Conference For Women, Entrepreneurs & Mothers

Cristina Bocanegra, Co-Founder of Current Conference, spent time with Studio 512 to talk about the second year of Current, and how things are changing to keep people safe. Good news: even in its virtual form, the event has the same itinerary!

Current Conference is a one-day event for mothers, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creative side-hustlers. Whether you’re already pursuing your dream full-time or just starting to feel the spark of a new idea, Current exists to inspire and support you.

Join in on October 24th, 2020 for conversations on how to pivot and market your business during these unprecedented times and how to prioritize your mental health and wellness. Following the theme of 2020 – nothing is off limits.

Learn more at CurrentConference.com.