Join Austin Justice Coalition for their inaugural Black History Bowl. This fun family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12 pm – 3 pm at Texas Empowerment Academy (6414 North Hampton Austin, TX 78723) This family-friendly fun event will have games, prizes, music, food, and lots of fun!

The Black History Bowl is a game show style fun competitive, and educational event where youth will have an opportunity to compete by answering a variety of black history-related questions in order to win a prize!

Participants will consist of Black school-aged youth in grades 3 – 12. There will be 3 age divisions: Elementary division (grades 3-5) Middle school division (grades 6-8) High school division (grades 9-12)

Upcoming AJC Events: Black Art Matters, Block Party, Black Austin Photo Shoot, and Bro Brunch.