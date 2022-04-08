How does one mix Austin culture with Atlantic history? No one is better-suited to tackle this material that Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha! He is calling “Titanic on 43rd Street: a Folk Lyric Walking Tour Through Hyde Park” Austin’s premiere commemoration of the Titanic’s final sunset.

Patrick says, “April 14 will mark the 110-year anniversary of Titanic’s final sunset. The ocean liner would sink beneath the surface of the North Atlantic in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912. I have developed a novel way to commemorate the legendary ocean liner’s maiden voyage and her final sunset at sea. I have mapped the dimensions of Titanic onto 43rd Street. From bow to stern, Titanic measured just over 882 feet. If Titanic were facing west on 43rd with her stern end lined up with the west wall of Fresh Plus, her bow would reach just past the west curbs of Avenue F.

“This will be a free outdoor event. The walking tour will weave together elements of Hyde Park history, Titanic anecdotes, homebuilding, shipbuilding, Tudor London, Texas trees, and nautical lore into a brand-new story spanning centuries and oceans.

“All are welcome. I intend for the tour to be suitable for my 9-year-old daughter and her friends. We will talk about death, and the tour may include a couple mild four-letter words, but the tour will feature fewer four-letter words than the libretto of Hamilton.”

No RSVP is needed: just join the group meeting at the northeast corner of 43rd Street and Speedway on Thursday, April 14th at 7 p.m., and wear comfortable walking shoes!

Patrick runs AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface, we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.