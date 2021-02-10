Join Abby Ruston For An Elevated At Home Date Night Workshop Complete With A DIY Wooden Charcuterie Board And Wine

Abby Ruston is back with another DIY charcuterie board class just in time for Valentine’s Day. The class includes a kit with a board and tools for two as well as a bottle of Rosé Wine from Limestone Terrace Vineyard.

The workshop will be on Saturday, the 13th at 2pm and it lasts 2 hours via zoom. Abby will hand deliver the kits Friday, February 12th and at the end of the workshop, everyone will have a board ready to use.

For folks wanting to join the workshop, you can contact Abby via email aaruston@gmail.com or on Instagram @Abby_Ruston

For those who want to enjoy the wine and board but don’t want to do the work…Limestone Terrace will have a Valentine’s bundle including a handmade board. You can buy the bundle and get more info on that here.