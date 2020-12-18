Join A Virtual Book Club With “Books With Brookes”

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Are you looking for book recommendations, or wanting to start reading more as part of your new year’s resolution? Check out Books With Brookes, a free podcast run by Rosie’s friend Brookes May.

Brookes chooses a new read on the second Friday of each month, and her podcast is filled with “in-depth discussions, hilarious guests, strong opinions, dramatic readings, bad words and author interviews.”

For a December bonus episode, Brookes did a round-up of “The 12 Best Books We Read in 2020,” which includes a suggestion from Rosie! There’s a range of genres (including a great kids’ book), so you’ll find something for everyone. A note from Rosie: her recommendation is definitely PG-13! Have fun, and happy reading!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss