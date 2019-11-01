Joey Chestnut Visits ATX For Texas BBQ Challenge

Formula 1 Weekend is going to be packed with people, cars, brisket and fun!

Major League Eating (MLE) World Champion, Joey Chestnut, stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming H-E-B True Texas BBQ Challenge on Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m. Chestnut and other MLE competitors will be at Circuit of The Americas to eat chopped brisket sandwiches.

You can visit www.JoeyChestnut.com for more information on the World’s Greatest Eater or follow him on Facebook at @JawsChestnut.

Find out more about the event and more happening at Formula 1 by going to www.CircuitOfTheAmericas.com.