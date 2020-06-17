Joe Barlow Joins Studio 512 For “Who Am I?” Week 7

Joe Barlow of “On Location” joined Studio 512 for a day to have some fun! Rosie and Steph tasked him with “Who Am I,” their near-weekly guessing game that pokes fun at the fact that no one on-camera can see each other while working from home!

Let’s recap the standings:

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to believe she was Queen Elizabeth.

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Mr. Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself.

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca, and Rosie guessed Steph’s dog, Millie.

Week Four- Rosie dressed up as Mickey Mouse. Steph guessed Yoda!

Week Five- Steph was a hot dog, and Rosie FINALLY guessed right!

Week Six- Patrick Floyd joined the mix! With an incredible set of clues — and a real dedication to detail — Patrick embodied our beloved Jim Spencer, but the girls didn’t guess it right. As it was a loss for both, the overall standings are: Rosie: 3, Steph: 2.

Let’s see what Joe brings to the table! Did you guess at home faster than the girls did? Will they get it right? Find out here, and make sure you watch us live each weekday morning from 11 a.m. to noon on NBC!