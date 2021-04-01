Jobs, Money & Travel

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Watch KXAN News
KXAN Live
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
2021 Remarkable Women
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
138% of Austin Police overtime budget already spent halfway through fiscal year
Video
Norwegian to require vaccinations before cruises, pitches CDC on July 4 start date
Bastrop County may start paying volunteers at vaccine clinics amid staffing shortage
Video
MLB’s All-Star Game will relocate to Denver’s Coors Field
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN News
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Home for the Holidays
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jobs, Money & Travel
Motivation Monday: Cultivating A Business Mindset With Knoxy Knox Of “Set For Success”
Video
Steph & Rosie Recap Their Weekend In Round Top
Video
Tracking the Coronavirus
DATA: More than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the KXAN viewing area
DATA: Texas is administering an average of 268,034 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day, a new record high
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Humans are causing climate change: It’s just been proven directly for the first time
Carrying a firearm in Texas without a permit? Here’s why it could become legal
Video
Police: 6 members of Allen family dead in apparent mass murder-suicide
Video
Man arrested after shooting at Chicano Park Easter celebration, police looking for 2 others
Video
PHOTOS: Texas Rangers welcome fans for full capacity home opener Monday
Video
Don't Miss
Check out the new features in KXAN’s mobile app update
Know where to shelter in severe weather and share it with others
Local nurse says watch out for rattlesnakes near bluebonnets
GQ Magazine: David Yeomans explains what movies get right, wrong about weather — including ‘Twister’
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video