Jim Spencer is being honored as the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser by the Association of Fundraising Professionals at their annual lunch banquet on March 11th. He’s in great company: youth honoree Madi Moore (who is just 12 years old) spends time before school each morning helping her peers become successful entrepreneurs!

AFP is also honoring Ada Anderson, a long-time civil rights leader who has shaped Austin over the past 70 years.

Learn more about the upcoming banquet at www.afpaustin.org.