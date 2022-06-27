If you’re a fan of wearing jewelry, you know it’s not the easiest thing to travel with.

Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to share useful tips when it comes to your favorite accessories.

For traveling with jewelry, Stuart said to use:

A Ziploc bag for necklaces

Straws for necklaces (alternative)

A piece of paper for earrings

For enlarging a ring at home, Stuart said to use:

A metal mandrel

A wooden mallet

Both are available at retail stores like Michaels.

Stuart reiterated that you must make sure your ring does not have stones on it. If it does, take it to a local jeweler.

For detangling a necklace, Stuart said to use:

Baby powder

Tweezers

“I like to reward myself with a glass of wine while I do this,” Stuart jokingly said. “Unclasp the necklace, douse it in baby powder, start in the center, and have patience.”

To keep your jewelry sparkling, Stuart said to:

Separate metals (that don’t play well together)

Keep your jewelry away from chemicals (wear gloves when cleaning dishes)

Put on perfume and oils first before the jewelry

Stuart creates many fun reels and posts on her Instagram with tips like these, so make sure to follow her @lauraelizabethjewelry. You can also learn more and browse her collection at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.