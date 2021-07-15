Jester King Brewery Is Adding Ciders, Wines & A Run Club To Their Lineup

Jeff Stuffings, co-owner of Jester King Brewery, took some time out in the pasture to visit with Studio 512 about what new releases his team is creating!

In business for over a decade now on a 160+ acre plot in southwest Austin, Jester King brews farmhouse-style beers, and they love to collaborate with local farms, breweries and distilleries. Jester King is now branching into the world of wines, as well as ciders, and is releasing their Texas Blueberry Wine on July 15th. Jeff says that the same processes they use to make great beer — fruit fermentations, barrel-aging, blending, etc. — relate to winemaking, too.

July 15th is also the start of Jester King’s new Run Club. Jeff says, “The goal is to bring together like-minded running enthusiasts and craft beer fans for a weekly run through the beautiful Jester King natural landscape, providing a refreshing pick-me-up for your physical health and mental wellness and an opportunity to be one with nature.”

Every Thursday, local runners are welcome to meet at Jester King Brewery at 6 pm to run the full 2-mile trail.

Each runner gets one free Jester King beverage at the Pasture Bar each week following the run. The JKRC will meet and run rain or shine, and ask that there are no strollers due to terrain, but leashed dogs are welcome.

Learn more about the space, the Run Club, the brews, wines, ciders and more at JesterKingBrewery.com.