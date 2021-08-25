Jess Pryles Of Hardcore Carnivore Shares A Delicious Way To Spice Up Your Next Tex Mex Meal

Jess Pryles of Hardcore Carnivore joined Steph to talk about (and taste) her newest addition to the Hardcore Carnivore Seasoning line, “Tex Mex.”

Jess is a live fire cook, author, and TV personality specializing in all things meat. She’s a regular guest of Studio 512 and has been a friend of Steph’s for several years. Steph loves learning all about meat and grilling from Jess and today they shared a mutual creation….Steph did the grilling and Jess made the seasoning! Check out the segment above to hear Jess’ tips for great fajitas and Steph’s impromptu marinade ingredients.

To learn more about Jess you can go to JessPryles.com and to order any of her seasonings or to discover delicious new recipes check out HardcoreCarnivore.com.