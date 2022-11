Jen Hatmaker is the New York Times bestselling author of 14 books, she’s the host of the award-winning “For the Love” Podcast, a sought-after inspirational speaker, mom to five and Austin local. She joined Steph and Rosie to share her latest creation, a cookbook, called “Feed These People.”

For more information on Jen or to order a copy of “Feed These People” go to JenHatmaker.com