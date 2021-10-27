JDRF Shares Helpful Tips For Trick Or Treating With Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Despite active research, type 1 diabetes has no cure.

However, there are people working to find a cure and JDRF is helping fund that research.

Emily Bakunas, Austin board member and outreach chair, and her son, Meason Bakunas, both joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to promote JDRF’s “Tips for Trick or Treating with T1D,” raise awareness for National Diabetes Awareness Month and promote their annual One Walk event.

The Bakunas duo shared answering questions about what is JDRF, Meason’s health journey, what he wears and uses each day to monitor his blood sugar, how the diagnosis felt, what parents need to know about trick-or-treating, what you can give kids beyond sugary treats, and how JDRF is celebrating National Diabetes Awareness Month locally in November.

Learn more about JDRF and its local initiatives at JDRF.org.

