Jazz Up Your Kid’s Lunches With Wheatsville Food Co-Op

If you have kids or have tried to feed a child, you know the struggle it can be to have them eat. Especially when it’s not chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese! So we brought in Karen Kovalovich with Wheatsville Food Co-op to help us get inspired with her creative, yet kid-approved lunches. Check it out!

Sandwich Kabobs: skewering different sandwich ingredients (bread, cheese, meats, pb&j, veggies) Nut Butter Banana Roll Ups: tortilla, bananas, various nut butters, jelly, cinnamon, hazelnut spread

When putting together kid-lunches Wheatsville Co-op has a few things they think are important:

Have fun Make it interactive Be creative Healthier options Good variety Be allergy conscious

Wheatsville Co-op is a community owned food co-operative in Austin, Texas. It sells a full line of groceries, including organic produce, fresh meats, deli products, dairy products, pet foods and household goods with an emphasis on local.

The Co-op will be celebrating their 44th birthday on March 16, 2020. For more information on weekly deals, events and more check out www.Wheatsville.Coop.