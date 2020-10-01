Janet St Paul Helps Us Celebrate National Hair Day With Three Fun Fall Style Updates

It’s National Hair Day and we brought in our favorite hair guru, Janet St Paul to offer sleek and simple ways to update your “do” for fall! Watch the segment above for easy tips on creating a few fun styles at home and celebrate National Hair Day with us!

Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair and Beauty is a New York City salon in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas! They offer every guest a personalized hair salon experience that will transform their look, making every individual feel great inside and out.

For more information or to book an appointment you can go to Janetstpaul.com or give them a call at (512)474-5000.

Sponsored by Janet St Paul. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.