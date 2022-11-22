Austin’s top influencer, A Taste of Koko, has released her second book just in time for the holiday season! Koko’s Guide To Fredericksburg is a pocket-sized travel guidebook to eating and drinking your way through Fredericksburg, Texas. Featuring all the best local restaurants, bars, and wineries for this popular road trip from Austin.

Hidden in the Texas Hill Country, is the second-largest wine region in the USA! This is the ultimate pocket-sized guide to the region’s epicenter, Fredericksburg—with the best restaurants, local shops, and a selection of wineries to suit a variety of tastes. The town offers world-class museums, vineyards, orchards, and loads of history—plenty to explore! Stay in an historic Sunday House, bed and breakfast, or a boutique hotel and experience an array of annual events from stunning wildflowers in bloom each spring to Oktoberfest each fall. The town offers fun holiday parades, peach and grape harvest festivals, and the longest-running county fair in the country. Plan your perfect Texas Hill Country getaway today—any time is a great time for a visit to Fredericksburg!

Koko’s Guide To Fredericksburg is now available for purchase on Amazon, or select local retailers in Austin (BookPeople, Atown, Luxe, Limbo, Noah Marion, Maaribu, Hearth & Soul, & more) and Fredericksburg. A percentage of proceeds of Koko’s Guide To Fredericksburg will go to the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas that funds grants, scholarships and research aimed at elevating the quality, awareness and enjoyment of good food and fine wine.