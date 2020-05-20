Jackie Venson Hosts Livestream To Benefit HAAM

Jackie Venson announced she will be conducting a Facebook livestream performance on Wednesday, May 20th at 9:30 p.m. in support of three local non-profits. Along with the livestream, Venson will also host an online auction including three exclusive guitars, which launches today. Proceeds from the sale of the guitars will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), Housing opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME), and the SIMS Foundation in an effort to provide relief to the city’s musicians and music industry professionals.

Venson is a multi-instrumental, singer/songwriter known far and wide for her complexly beautiful music and blazing guitar skills. She was born and raised in Austin and has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr., Aloe Blacc, and Citizen Cope, among others. With the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cancellation of her entire tour schedule, Venson committed herself to releasing more music than ever and connecting with fans directly via a livestream series she’s hosted on her Facebook page for more than 90,000 of her followers. To date, she has performed nearly 50 evenings, and with the uncertainty of the times, one thing holds true for Venson, she’s going to play her music and spread as much joy as she can doing it.

The three priceless guitars being auction off are a Fender Stratocaster American Standard HSS

Shawbucker 2016 Sunburst, a Taylor 214ce-SB DLX Sitka Spruce / Rosewood Grand Auditorium with ES2 Electronics, Cutaway 2016, and a Fender Acoustic Wildwood II Vintage 1966 w Natural Wood Finish. All have been restored by Austin’s own Lauren Ellis, owner of MusicMaker. She will be using these guitars during her performance. The auction is currently live and will close on Thursday, May 21st at noon. For more information please visit the donation page here.