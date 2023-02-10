The Blue Starlite is excited to announce that they have recently launched RV: Rolling Video Store Art Gallery at Mueller. It is a RV converted into a video store where you can view and even buy customized VHS movies with covers designed by local artists! Another way to make a valentines date nights extra special and memorable. And then…

It’s VALENTINES AT THE DRIVE-IN! This valentines the Blue Starlite returns for its 13th annual valentines at the drive-in nights!

Starting on Jan 20th through Feb. 14th, Austin’s Boutique Drive-in will have a full range of programming across its 2 locations. A combined 8 screens, the Mueller Drive-in Screens, the Magical Walk-in Enchanted Forest and 3 Downtown Skyline view screens – So guests can pick your favorite viewing experience!

This year’s lineup will include classics like Casablance, Princess Bride, The Notebook, Sixteen Candles/Say Anything, Breakfast at Tiffanys/Roman Holiday and many, many more! Also new this year the Blue screens for the first time, The Body Guard, Twilight, James Bond with The Spy who loved me and From Russia with Love, The Wedding Singer and Bram Stoker’s Dracula in the woods with Fog!

As always, The Blue Starlite is here to handle the details – Lovers just show up and take the credit! Surprise a sweetheart with The Ultimate Valentines Day package for 2. Which comes with 2 popcorns, 2 movie theater candies, Valentines Candies, and yes A ROSE! And at the Mueller location, get your sweet heart the best in class Drive-in Donuts from the Blue Starlite’s own food truck to sweeten the deal!

Tickets For ALL our great upcoming programming are ALL LIVE at BlueStarlitedrivien.com

On a more serious note, Blue Starlite’s downtown location was recently robbed. 13 years of hard work helped build up the equipment that was stolen. We will be working in the coming days to be able to have at least 1 screen back up and running downtown and Mueller is still running smooth. But your support now in any way you can is greatly appreciated. Here is how you can help!

1. Buy a membership!

2. Buy a bunch of tickets to a movie in the next couple weeks at Mueller or Downtown.

3. Tell all your friends about us and have them come to the drive-in in the coming weeks!

4. Make a donation HERE and we will send you something special

5. Venmo @BlueStarlite

About Blue Starlite Drive-In

Austin’s Blue Starlite Drive-in is the world’s first mini urban drive-in movie theater. NBC News has referred to it as the “drive-in of the future,” offering a nostalgic drive-in movie experience in an urban setting with modern amenities. Conde Nast has named it “one of the world’s coolest outdoor movie theaters. And it was featured in the November 2020 GQ list of 7 business’s helping the world stay sane during the pandemic. Whereas other modern drive-ins are sprawling, rural affairs, Blue Starlite is designed to offer a boutique atmosphere in the center of the city. The drive-in features authentic concessions and real drive-in movie speakers, as well as a grassed park area for fans to relax and watch their favorite movie. Happily leading the resurgence of cult cinema currently sweeping the nation, Blue Starlite’s programming features movie favorites ranging from indie films to cult classics to drive-in favorites. Blue Starlite Mini Drive-In’s flagship location on the East Side of Austin, Tx. is a totally unique experience that appeals to a broad demographic seeking a hip, yet authentic and accessible entertainment experience. It is currently celebrating its 13th anniversary.

During the Pandemic the Blue Starlite became known as the safest movie experience in Texas and has been called a beacon of hope for returning to normal, and for the film watching community in Austin. in January of 2021 the Blue Starlite opened its downtown location at 300 San Antonio st. on the rooftop of a parking garage.