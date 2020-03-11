It’s That Time Of The Month To Celebrate Women’s History Month

Local Comedian and Producer Meghan Ross joined us in studio to quiz Rosie and Stephanie on their HERstory knowledge and celebrate Women’s History Month. She also spoke about her monthly comedy showcase, That Time Of The Month, which is celebrating its 5-year anniversary.

‘That Time of the Month’s 5-Year Anniversary Show’ is on Saturday, March 14th 10pm at Fallout Theater, featuring an all-women and non-binary lineup (comedy from The Real Matthew Lillard sketch duo, improv from SheSheSheShe, and standup from headliner Rachel Pegram of National Lampoon Radio Hour) as well as giveaways from women-owned business sponsors (Pink Sugar Cupcakery, Celis Brewery, BookWoman, Natural Mystic Skincare, Natalie Tischler).

For tickets and more info on how to attend the show, visit www.bit.ly/TTOTMtix

About the show: A late night show hosted by a Middle Eastern, middle child, middle-class woman! Once a month, Meghan Ross showcases talented acts from humans who happen to be women and non-binary, including an interview with a Strong Female Lead(er) in Austin and giveaways from women and non-binary-owned local businesses.

Founded by Lisa Murray and Meghan Ross in New York in March 2015, Meghan now hosts the show at Fallout Theater after a successful 2-year run at ColdTowne Theater. After moving the show to Austin, she’s updated the format to include an interview with a Strong Female Lead(er) – an activist and/or subject matter expert kicking ass in their community. That Time of the Month has been featured in New York Magazine’s Vulture, Time Out New York, Time Out Austin, Austin’s NPR station KUT, Austin Woman Magazine, Austin Chronicle, and CultureMap Austin. The show has previously partnered with Femsplain and Amazon Studios film Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, won a 2017 and 2018 ColdTownie Award for Best Late Night Show, and has performed at Diverse as Fuck Festival, BABES FEST, and BettyFest.