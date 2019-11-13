Live Now
It’s Sweater Weather With Estilo

Studio 512
Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo Boutique came to Studio 512 to tell us what’s new for sweater weather trends, and gave us some tips on what to wear for Thanksgiving!

A couple of fun things are going on at Estilo: their men’s store is set to open in mid-November. Additionally, Estilo is hosting a holiday party on Thursday, November 14th, from 2-7 p.m. They’re going to have wine, champagne, a DJ and face painting for the kids! The entire Casis Village will have a shopping party at this time — stop by for some fun and treats!

Learn more about what Stephanie carries at www.estiloboutique.com.

