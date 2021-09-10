It’s Now Easy Getting To Callahan’s General Store

No matter the direction from which you’re driving, it’s now a breeze to get to Callahan’s General Store.

Callahan’s General Store opened its doors for business in June of 1978. It has been a place for people to gather, shop, visit and experience a true piece of Texas. Lately, it may have been a little harder to get there because of the construction on Highway 183 but now that project is complete.

Charley Wilson, president and general manager of Callahan’s General Store, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to discuss his business and the competed construction making it easier to stop by.

Wilson discussed why the highway construction disruption was worth the wait, what he is hearing from customers about the new traffic flow, and what customers can find at Callahan’s when they arrive.

Upcoming Canning Classes

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with Callahan’s, is offering two workshops to learn the basics of canning.

September 9, 2021: Water Bath

November 9, 2021: Pressure Canning

Both classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Callahan’s General Store. Refreshments are provided, and there are also drawings and free giveaways. Each class costs $60 and classes are limited to 10 participants. To register, contact Marla at Callahan’s at (512) 385-3452, or email her at housewares@callahansgs.com.

For more information, visit CallahansGS.com or visit in-person at 501 Bastrop Hwy (501 US Hwy 183 South), Austin, TX, 78741.

This segment is paid for by Callahan’s General Store and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.