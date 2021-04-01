It’s National Sourdough Day & That’s No April Fool’s Joke!

Today isn’t just April Fools Day, it’s also National Sourdough Day and Easy Tiger is celebrating in a big way!



All stores will have their free Sourdough Starter available with every Curbside or Delivery order. This giveaway does not include Outdoor Dining. And make sure you keep an eye out for their famous bread truck around town! They’ll be handing out free loaves of Austin Sourdough at some of the city’s landmarks. Follow along on Instagram @EasyTigerATX for more details.



Available for Curbside & Delivery April 2-4, 2021

Spring Cookie Tin $25

Their spring cookie tin was inspired by the bright flavors of a new season! Includes 4 of each:

Poppyseed Shortbread

Lemon Sugar

Orange- Honey

House Smoked Honey Ham $100

Includes glaze, reheating instructions, House Mustard and Hill Country Rye. Serves 5-6, plus leftovers.

Quiche $25







Brunch made Easy! Offering Bacon & Spinach or Asparagus & Tomato (Vegetarian) in a Hand-Crimped Pie Crust. Serves 5-6.

Large Grazing Board $95

A show-stopping selection of Antonelli’s Cheese, Salumi and accoutrements, plus Easy Tiger bread.

Pull Apart Rolls (1 Dozen) $11

A holiday favorite! One dozen traditional American pull-apart dinner rolls.

In observance of National Sourdough Day, we also wanted to mention the local company, The Sourdough Project, which uses heirloom wheat varieties that are only grown in Texas.

They have lots of great flavors, like Beet & Thyme, Za’atar, Sun-Dried Tomato & Herb, and so on. Rosie was delivered the Sea Salt type from Farmhouse Delivery, which can send produce, local meat, groceries, and more…right to your door! Learn more at www.FarmhouseDelivery.com.