It’s National Clean Beauty Day!

Clean Beauty is defined by products that are mindfully created and produced without any

proven or suspected toxic ingredients. The products are made with the health of our bodies and the environment in mind.

Olive + M is a clean and natural skincare brand that formulates products to connect the powerful properties of plant based oils and botanical extracts to the people! They believe you don’t have to compromise the well being of the planet or yourself in order to achieve radiant youthful skin. Olive + M keeps their ingredients pure and their price points modest so that women and men at every age and every stage of life can enjoy clean, effective beauty.

JQ Makeup + Skin

JQ Makeup offers you a cruelty free sourced makeup collection infused with organic botanicals, extracts, oils and butters that leave skin feeling soft and smooth.

Conscious Goods

KC, a lawyer, and mother of three boys, was searching for pure, chemical free products with no hidden additives, and realized that was almost impossible to find. Researching further, she was appalled at the hidden harmful ingredients added to most so called “natural” products and started making products with essential oils proven effective since ancient times. They were so effective for her own family, she shared them at local markets, and now wants to share them with you.