It’s National Bourbon Heritage Month & We’re Celebrating With Garrison Brothers Distillery & Local Bourbon-Infused Baked Goods

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month and three local bakeries are celebrating by offering limited-time, bourbon-infused baked goods using whiskey and ingredients from Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Hayley Cakes Bakery is featuring a decadent chocolate brownie cupcake made with bourbon wheat flour. The cupcake is frosted with caramel buttercream, and in the middle sits a golden pool of homemade bourbon-salted caramel. The finishing touch is a pipet containing a small shot of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon.

Easy Tiger was inspired by the soft red winter wheat used to create Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon. They invented a custom recipe for artisan bread that features the red winter wheat, paired with a homemade brown butter bourbon spread.

Teal House Coffee And Bakery created bourbon caramel sticky buns topped with roasted walnuts, inspired by the caramel tasting notes in Small Batch Bourbon.

