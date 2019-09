Stephanie Jimenez Schiller put her sketching skills to the test by painting pumpkin portraits of Rosie and Stephanie. On other days, you can find Schiller working at events, designing fashion style sketches.

If you are interested in booking Vogue Vignette for your next event, head to their website at www.VogueVignette.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram, @VogueVignette.