It’s Back: The Hail Mary With Star Bar

It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back! Wade McNabb with Star Bar stopped by Studio 512 to show us how it’s done.

The Hail Mary Bloody Mary:

Build the drink over ice in a glass with salted rim.

Start with 1.25 ounces of vodka, add Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, olive juice, top with Zing Zang and then stir.

Then get crazy! Garnish with donuts, cheeses, various pickled veggies, sausages, and of course one of 3 choices from on-site food trailer, Schaller’s Stube (toppings include the “horndog,” which is bratwurst on a pretzel bun with mustard, or a classic bratwurst and a German soft pretzel).

The Hail Mary is available the third Sunday of every month, and can be ordered by advance reservation by DMing Star Bar via Facebook or Instagram, @StarBarAustin. For $30, it’s a meal in a glass!

Check out the Star Bar at 600 West 6th Street in downtown Austin. For more information, go to www.starbartexas.com.