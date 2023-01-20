It’s the shopping event where every single rack is a sale rack. An Austin-born fashion experience since 2001, style setters looking for seriously chic deals can hit Le Garage Sale, taking place January 21st and 22nd at Palmer Events Center.

Suellen Young with Le Garage says, “The booths are completely sold out and we have an awesome lineup of vendors — many of our long-time faves (Beehive, Adelante, Wood & Rose, Estilo, Blue Suede Shoes, Katie Kime, Kelly Wynne, Man Outfitters, RVCA, Hurley, etc.) and a lot of cool new vendors (Caddis Eyewear, Frankie Jean, Saint Lo, Stash Cashmere and more)!”

The diverse lineup of local businesses will gather together to bring their excess merchandise, marked down to covet-worthy end-of-season pricing, during two epic days of retail revelry. Fashion-conscious shoppers can expect 100+ boutiques, brands and designers to bring their wardrobe staples, luxe lingerie and leisurewear, eye-catching accessories, children’s apparel, menswear, home décor pieces, hostess gifts, apothecary concepts, art and more. For two fun-filled days, shop deliciously lowered price tags under a rain or shine roof with a DJ, sips and giveaways too!

WHEN

Saturday, Jan. 21: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. (*VIP Pre-Shop)

Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE

Palmer Events Center | 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX

Buy tickets online now at LeGarageSale.net.