ZACH Theatre’s rockin’ holiday tradition, “A Christmas Carol,” returns for the eighth year to The Topfer at ZACH, playing November 16th – December 31st, with Marc Pouhé returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Marc joined Studio 512 to talk about how the show blends old and new for a family tradition that keeps people entertained each year.

Also returning this season is Chanel Haynes, who will rejoin the show as Ghost of Christmas Present. Most recently seen as Tina Turner on London’s West End and with the Rolling Stones in Milan, 2022 will be the first time Chanel has returned to “A Christmas Carol” since 2018.

Special Events in celebration of “A Christmas Carol”:

· Pride Night on Thursday, November 17th, 2022

· Couch Potato Party on Friday, November 18th, 2022

· ALS/Open Captioned Performance on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 2:30pm

Age recommendation: six and up.

Run time: Two hours and twenty minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS: Tickets are available online at ZACHTheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $17 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances November 16–20 only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all 2022-23 season Mainstage and Family series shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin’s leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans – 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit ZACHTheatre.org for more information.

ZACH Theatre’s 2022–23 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.