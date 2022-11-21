Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.

“We cannot wait to welcome Central Texans back to Peppermint Parkway. This is truly a special event for us and we love being able to be part of the holiday traditions our community celebrates every year,” said Chief Experience Officer at COTA Courtney Young. ”We are bringing back beloved favorites including the Grinch, the Mistletoe Kissing Booth, and offering a couple of exciting new initiatives. We encourage guests to put on their coziest sweaters and head to Peppermint Parkway for a memorable holiday experience.”

New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a Christmas tree during their visit to Peppermint Parkway with the addition of Wonder Woods, the most cost-effective tree lot in Austin. Circuit of The Americas will be getting in the holiday spirit by giving away free Christmas trees to families in-need as well as offering low-cost trees to other attendees. Also joining the Peppermint Parkway celebration is the all-new Holiday Market. Located in Peppermint Plaza, the Holiday Market will offer homemade sweet treats, gifts and holiday swag for the kids.

In addition to the millions of lights illuminating their path, guests returning to Peppermint Parkway will recognize special hosts Pepper and Mint as they take you along on their journey down COTA’s Tunnel Road to deliver their letters to Santa. Guests are encouraged to pile the car full of family and friends and watch the Parkway come to life with the help of dozens of live characters, including dancing gingerbread men, roller-skating snowflakes, and everyone’s favorite holiday grump, the Grinch. These characters will interact with guests, creating an immersive holiday experience not found anywhere else. Guests can also visit the COTA Candy Cane, COTA’s 251-ft tall Observation Tower that offers an amazing view of the Parkway and illuminated Austin skyline.

Peppermint Plaza, located in COTA’s Grand Plaza, will continue to bring the holiday magic this year. Guests can enjoy rides, food trucks and more. Returning this year is the fan-favorite Mistletoe Kissing Booth, offering guests the picture-perfect setting for an unforgettable photo op — perfect for the holiday card! After enjoying the much-appreciated brisk weather, attendees can escape to the swanky Peppermint Pub, complete with velvet couches and an awe-inspiring tree. Kids can sip on coco while adults have the option to join them, while adding a splash of something special.

Race fans can also enjoy the Candy Cane Cruise, an exclusive opportunity that will allow guests to take their own cars for a parade lap on COTA’s world-famous 3.41-mile FIA-grade Formula 1 track, where many world champions have raced.

Ticket packages start at $40 and are available now at PeppermintParkway.com.