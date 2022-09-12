The CASA Superhero Run is coming back in full force on September 18th at a new venue: Circuit of The Americas! The event, which is the opening race of the Austin Distance Challenge, will feature a fun-filled morning comprised of a 5k, Kids 1k, and festival.

The CASA Superhero Run raises funds and awareness to provide children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect with the powerful voice of their very own CASA volunteer to ensure their needs remain a priority in the overburdened child welfare system. CASA believes that all children deserve the chance to grow up happy and healthy and become superhero adults themselves!

Event Schedule:

· 7:30AM – Gates open, check in, and festival begins

· 8:30AM – 5k

· 9:15AM – Kids 1k

· 10:30am–Noon – Costume contest winners are announced and dance party at the main stage

· Noon – Festival closes

Find out ways to get involved – and register for the race – at CASASuperheroRun.com.

About CASA:

CASA (or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect by empowering our community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Volunteer advocates come from every walk of life and share a commitment to improving children’s lives, a willingness to learn, and an open mind towards life experiences different from their own. After completing an interview, background and reference checks, and a 39-hour intensive training program, volunteers are sworn into their roles by a judge and assigned to a child or family of children. Created in 1985, CASA of Travis County is now one of the top ten CASA programs in the nation, supporting more than 800 volunteers who advocate for over 1,400 children a year.

Learn more about CASA of Travis County at CASATravis.org or 512.459.2272.