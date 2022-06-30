When is Prime Day and what will be on sale?

Prime Day will take place soon on July 12-13, so it’s time to think about what you want to shop for this year. The 48-hour sales event is one of the best times to shop for appliances, electronics, and Amazon devices. In some cases, the savings rival Black Friday.

You won’t know which items are discounted until Prime Day arrives, but you can get a pretty good idea by looking at the sales from previous years.

In this video

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Gary Gelfand to share tips on getting the best Prime Day deals and what we expect to see on sale.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the summer. It’s an ideal time to buy the things you’ve wanted for yourself. This year’s sales event will take place on July 12 and last through the end of the day on July 13. To shop Prime Day deals, you’ll need a Prime membership. If you haven’t had a membership in the last 12 months, you can gain access to the sales by signing up for a 30-day free trial.

Prime Day pro tips

Put your favorite products in your cart. Go ahead and add the things you want to buy to your shopping cart. When Prime Day arrives, you’ll see how much the price is reduced in your cart.

Your Alexa device can help you make the most of Prime Day. When the event begins, try using the command “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” to hear a roundup of relevant sales. Also, Alexa will alert Prime members when their wish list or shopping cart products are on sale. Don’t forget to shop for early deals. Prime Day doesn’t kick off until July 12, but the deals begin weeks before the actual sales event. To check out Amazon’s early deals, navigate to the “today’s deals” section under the website’s search bar.

What we expect to see on sale

Amazon devices

Prime Day is usually the best time to buy Amazon-branded products. The e-commerce giant has a wide range of smart home devices, such as the Amazon Echo Dot. You can also expect deep discounts on Amazon’s e-reader tablets, such as the Kindle Oasis.

Power tools

If you have any late-summer or early-fall DIY projects on your to-do list, Prime Day could be an excellent time to get the necessary tools. This year, we expect sales on cordless drills, circular saws, and more.

Electronics

Tech products are among the most popular on Amazon Prime Day. You’ll likely see discounted laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and headphones during the sales event.

Appliances

Prime Day is an ideal time to upgrade your home appliances. Robot vacuums are popular, and numerous models will likely be on sale this year. If you need to beat the summer heat, keep an eye peeled for portable air conditioners. Additionally, we expect to see deals on air fryers, food processors, and other kitchen appliances.

Shop this segment

Amazon Echo Studio

This is Amazon’s largest Alexa-enabled speaker. It features five speakers and functions as a Dolby Atmos home theater system when paired with a Fire TV. It’s available in a traditional black and special-edition Billie Eilish design. Many were impressed with its ease of use and high-quality sound.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Oasis

Amazon’s top-of-the-line e-reader features a glare-free screen and a top-notch screen resolution. It can automatically adjust its lighting to fit your environment, providing a better reading experience. Unlike other e-readers, the Kindle Oasis can withstand being dropped in water, meaning you can safely use it in your pool or bathtub.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

This waterproof e-reader is compact and relatively affordable. It features WiFi and mobile connectivity and has a six-inch screen. Our tester was impressed with its light weight and quick page flipping.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation

This speaker is relatively affordable compared to other Echo devices. It features a low-profile design and is available in black and white. Many people said the digital clock display and light ring are brighter and crisper than previous Echo Dot models.

Sold by Amazon

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless Drill

This compact drill features a variable speed trigger and a brushless motor. Many were impressed with the drill’s power and battery life. It’s also durable. Some have reported dropping it from significant heights and using it in the rain with no problems.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones

These do an excellent job of eliminating constant noise and muffling intermittent loud noises. They feature five noise-filtering microphones for phone calls. They’re lightweight and easy to control.

Sold by Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air

This features a top-notch display that’s ideal for streaming and gaming. It’s optimized for multitasking and features around 10 hours of battery life. It’s an excellent choice for professionals that need a tablet for work.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor

It’s durable and powerful enough to process food quickly. Many were impressed with how easy it is to clean. The food chute is an ideal size for medium-to-large-sized vegetables.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

This air fryer is compact and affordable compared to other models. The dial control is intuitive and the temperature indicator is easily read.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy RoboVac X8

This features top-notch suction and is available in black and white. It’s ideal for hardwood and carpet floors. The app’s user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate.

Sold by Amazon

Whynter ARC-14SH Portable Air Conditioner

This multipurpose unit functions as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, fan, and heater. It’s more efficient than single-hose models. It can cool rooms up to 500 square feet. Many were impressed with the easy assembly.

Sold by Amazon

