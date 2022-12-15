What: A neon rainbow holiday experience, the Austin Motel pool and courtyard will be decked out with holiday cheer. Trees, rainbow lights, carols with Drag Mrs. Claus, a visit from Hunky Santa, and weekly film screenings with some of the season’s best, and of course a holiday drink menu.

F&B: Seasonal sips, boozy and not, such as a Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Pina Snow-lada, Merry Manhattan, and Resting Grinch Face, alongside a S’mores Kit to be made with tabletop burners are available to purchase at the Pool Bar Thursdays – Sundays. (Full menu here)

When: Now Until Monday, Dec 26th

— Thursdays: Photos with Hunky Santa on Dec 17th & 24th

— Fridays: Festive Floats on Dec 16th (Nightmare Before Christmas), Dec 23rd (Jingle All The Way)

— Saturday: Carol Sing-A-Longs with Drag Mrs. Clause on Dec 17th

— Sunday: Weekly shops popping up in the gift shop on Dec 18 (Ephrance Vintage)

Cost: All events are free to attend

MORE INFO HERE