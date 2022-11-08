JUST, the Austin-based nonprofit helping fund women business owners excluded from economic opportunity, announces its annual JUST Fest – “A New Day, A New Dream” on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (located at 2006 Philomena St. Austin, Texas 78723).

JUST is a nonprofit financial platform that invests in Texas-based women leaders by providing capital, coaching, and community. The festival will celebrate the Latina and Black female entrepreneurs that JUST currently serves.

Sponsored by JP’s Peace Love and Happiness Foundation, DELL and Cadence Bank, the festival will feature handmade jewelry, purses and other goods from 35 + different vendors (all who are JUST clients!), as well as tacos, treats and beverages, live music and fun children’s activities.

JUST Fest is free and open to the public and interested attendees can RSVP here.

For general information on the organization, see www.hellojust.com.

This year’s festival theme, “A New Day, A New Dream,” coincides with JUST’s plans to expand into new cities, grow to serve more female entrepreneur groups of all kinds, and commit to wealth-building opportunities for those they serve. Funds donated to The New Day, New Dream Fund will go directly toward serving more ambitious female entrepreneurs in the local Austin area, as well as in Dallas, Houston and El Paso. The goal is to reach $50,000 in order to serve 100 new women in 2023.