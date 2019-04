It's Rosie vs. Daniel in a Bloody Mary Showdown Bloody Mary Showdown prev next

There's a right way and a wrong way to make a drink, right? Daniel Northcutt with Sholz Garten stopped by the studio to compete against Rosie for the title of Best Bloody Mary. Scholz's Bloody Mary Fest and Crawfish Boil is this Sunday, April 21st from noon to 4 PM at their location on San Jacinto Boulevard. For more information, check them out online at ScholzGarten.com, or give them a call at (512) 474-1958.