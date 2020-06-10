“It Doesn’t Take A Cape To Be A Hero.” Donate, Foster And Adopt With Texas Humane Heroes!

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find out more about Harry and other adoptable pets by clicking here.

Plus, Killeen monthly vaccination clinic is happening this Saturday, June 13, from 9-11am. Vaccinations, heartworm tests, nail trimming and microchipping are available. Low-cost and affordable, no appointments needed! Click here for more information on prices. Leander Vaccination clinic is June 27th!



Texas Humane Heroes want to make sure pets will have a successful transition for when people start going back to work. This is why TXHH and certified United K9 trainer, Jenn Carrier, will be teaching their TXHH Doggie Hero Training Classes for their TXHH Alumni!