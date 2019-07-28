Is Your Relationship Getting Old? Try Something New!

Dr. Viviana Coles of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight visited us in the studio to share some tips on how to revamp your relationships. Keeping things fresh in a long-term relationship can prevent boredom and dissatisfaction.

If you’re in need of a relationship refresher, try out one of these tips from Dr. Coles:

Sign up for a new exercise class! Checkout a new band! Buy new outfits for a date night! Visit a new museum exhibit! Try a new cuisine!

Doing new things will give you something to talk about on a regular basis so you don’t end up like those couples who are silent at the dinner table!

You can find more of Dr. Coles’ tips and tricks, and even schedule an appointment with her at her website, www.HoustonRelationshipTherapy.com.