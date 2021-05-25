Is Your Home Ready For Summer? Living Spaces Has Memorial Day Deals

Joel Dugas, Living Spaces business manager, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about their special Memorial Day event and how Living Spaces can help get homes summer-ready.

Dugas said during the event, folks can “save on a variety of styles, such as comfy sofas for your living room, charming tables for your dining room and cozy beds for your guests — you’ll find the perfect design at a perfectly low price.”

Do you offer design services?

“Yes, a team of design consultants will help families as they shop a variety of thoughtful, well-priced designs.”

Do you have any financing offers and do you offer delivery?

“Yes, right now you pay no interest for three years on select purchases with your good credit and we can deliver as soon as tomorrow with free next-day shipping.”

See store for more details or learn more at LivingSpaces.com.

Sponsored by Living Spaces. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.